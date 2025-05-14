KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 130.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 96.78% to Rs 569.41 croreNet profit of KPI Green Energy rose 130.34% to Rs 99.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 96.78% to Rs 569.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 289.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.69% to Rs 319.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 69.49% to Rs 1735.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1023.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales569.41289.36 97 1735.451023.90 69 OPM %28.3032.09 -32.4932.90 - PBDT155.2471.65 117 504.02257.70 96 PBT138.7860.37 130 443.51217.33 104 NP99.1443.04 130 319.58161.66 98
