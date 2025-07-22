Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 435.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.06% to Rs 100.20 croreNet profit of Lords Chloro Alkali rose 435.90% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 54.06% to Rs 100.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales100.2065.04 54 OPM %20.386.98 -PBDT18.084.45 306 PBT14.032.04 588 NP10.451.95 436
