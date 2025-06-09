Monday, June 09, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kabra Marble Udyog reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kabra Marble Udyog reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Kabra Marble Udyog reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs -0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.04-0.04 LP 0.120.13 -8 OPM %-25.00150.00 -030.77 - PBDT-0.01-0.06 83 00.04 -100 PBT-0.01-0.06 83 00.04 -100 NP0.01-0.13 LP -0.01-0.04 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sagar International standalone net profit rises 106.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sagar International standalone net profit rises 106.67% in the March 2025 quarter

India launches National Critical Mineral Mission

India launches National Critical Mineral Mission

INR edges higher as dollar stays cautiously lower ahead of US-China trade talks

INR edges higher as dollar stays cautiously lower ahead of US-China trade talks

Japanese markets gain sharply

Japanese markets gain sharply

Chinese markets see modest gains after inflation and trade data

Chinese markets see modest gains after inflation and trade data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon