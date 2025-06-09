Monday, June 09, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India launches National Critical Mineral Mission

India launches National Critical Mineral Mission

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, on Friday, inaugurated the Critical Mineral Seminar and launched the National Critical Mineral Mission or NCMM Outreach Forum under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM). In his keynote address, the Minister emphasized the strategic significance of critical minerals for Indias clean energy transition, defence preparedness, digital economy, and advanced manufacturing sectors. He called for enhanced collaboration among government agencies, industry, research institutions, and startups to build a resilient, self-reliant critical minerals ecosystem. Kishan Reddy underlined that the Outreach Forum would serve as a vital platform to foster innovation, attract investments, and promote sustainable development, aligning with Indias vision of becoming a global hub for critical mineral processing and technology. The Ministry of Mines presented an update on the progress of mission activities, including recent auctions, centre of excellence scheme, etc. The conference was attended by about 200 delegates, including private/ public companies, State Governments, R&D centres, academia, international financing agencies such as ADB, World Bank, and GoI agencies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR edges higher as dollar stays cautiously lower ahead of US-China trade talks

INR edges higher as dollar stays cautiously lower ahead of US-China trade talks

Japanese markets gain sharply

Japanese markets gain sharply

Chinese markets see modest gains after inflation and trade data

Chinese markets see modest gains after inflation and trade data

DEE Development Engineers forms strategic partnership with International Clean-Tech

DEE Development Engineers forms strategic partnership with International Clean-Tech

TIL forms dedicated Strategic Business Unit (SBU) called 'TIL Defence'

TIL forms dedicated Strategic Business Unit (SBU) called 'TIL Defence'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon