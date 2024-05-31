Kaiser Corporation consolidated net profit declines 94.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 73.29% to Rs 3.43 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 128.57% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.70% to Rs 25.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kaiser Corporation declined 94.61% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 73.29% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.3.4312.8425.5818.8521.2860.758.091.910.328.100.770.780.278.050.600.570.234.270.320.14