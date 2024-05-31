Business Standard
Available Finance consolidated net profit declines 14.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 27.27% to Rs 0.14 crore
Net profit of Available Finance declined 14.56% to Rs 32.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.27% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.99% to Rs 118.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.78% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.140.11 27 0.550.59 -7 OPM %57.1454.55 -52.7362.71 - PBDT0.080.08 0 0.290.33 -12 PBT0.080.08 0 0.290.33 -12 NP32.9138.52 -15 118.83172.18 -31
First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

