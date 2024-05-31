Business Standard
Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit rises 329.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 0.89% to Rs 105.10 crore
Net profit of Mangalam Organics rose 329.82% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.89% to Rs 105.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 493.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 492.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales105.10104.17 1 493.52492.53 0 OPM %9.719.93 -7.83-0.56 - PBDT6.777.12 -5 23.82-16.22 LP PBT1.682.40 -30 3.99-33.76 LP NP2.450.57 330 4.29-27.22 LP
First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

