Kaizen Agro Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.92% to Rs 16.05 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 74.36% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.57% to Rs 32.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.92% to Rs 16.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.16.0511.2332.5122.181.001.600.492.520.160.180.160.560.140.180.140.560.110.010.100.39