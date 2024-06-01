Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 42.92% to Rs 16.05 crore
Net profit of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.92% to Rs 16.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 74.36% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.57% to Rs 32.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.0511.23 43 32.5122.18 47 OPM %1.001.60 -0.492.52 - PBDT0.160.18 -11 0.160.56 -71 PBT0.140.18 -22 0.140.56 -75 NP0.110.01 1000 0.100.39 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 78.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Kaizen Agro in collaboration with NACOF secures order for packet tea

ATS Infrabuild Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Volumes soar at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit declines 49.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Arman Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kuwer Industries standalone net profit declines 25.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Kimia Biosciences reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dion Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

CLC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon