Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 21.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.63% to Rs 1102.74 croreNet profit of Kajaria Ceramics rose 21.33% to Rs 108.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 89.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.63% to Rs 1102.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1095.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1102.741095.79 1 OPM %16.9515.39 -PBDT195.81175.50 12 PBT152.17133.57 14 NP108.9889.82 21
