Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Havells India Q1 PAT declines 14% YoY to Rs 352 cr

Havells India Q1 PAT declines 14% YoY to Rs 352 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

The home appliance company's standalone net profit fell 14.3% to Rs 352.34 crore on a 6.21% decrease in revenue to Rs 5,437.81 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 474.56 crore in the first quarter of FY26, down 14.13% year-on-year from Rs 552.67 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

EBITDA for the June 2025 quarter declined 9.8% to Rs 520 crore, compared to Rs 576 crore reported in Q1 FY25. The EBITDA margin also narrowed to 9.6%, down from 9.9% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company attributed the decline in profitability to a tepid summer season this year, in stark contrast to a strong cooling season last year, which led to a significant drop in demand for cooling products. While consumer demand remained subdued, the industrial and infrastructure segments continued to maintain their growth momentum. The company also noted that a continued focus on cost discipline resulted in modest growth in expenses, which helped contain the overall impact of revenue decline on net profitability.

 

On the segmental front, revenue from the electrical consumer durables (ECD) segment stood at Rs 906 crore, down 14.1% YoY, as unseasonal rains and a shorter summer season impacted demand for fans and air coolers. Switchgear revenue rose to Rs 630 crore, up 9.3% YoY, while the cable business recorded strong growth with revenue of Rs 1,933 crore, up 27.1% YoY, supported by robust volume growth, capacity expansion, and strong industrial and infrastructure demand.

Revenue from the lighting and fixtures segment stood at Rs 374 crore, down 3.1% YoY, primarily due to approximately 10% YoY deflation in LED prices. Other revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 334 crore, marginally down by 0.8% YoY.

Also Read

Colgate, toothpaste

Colgate-Palmolive Q1 FY26 result: Profit declines 12% due to subdued demand

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; SMIDs down; PSBs, pharma, realty drag; Eternal up 15%

Stock market

Blue Jet Healthcare shares drop 10% post Q1 results; details here

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Staffers at border seek Bengal CM intervention to lift ban on jute imports

JP Morgan

Why JPMorgan may offer crypto loans despite CEO Dimon's bitcoin doubts

Revenue from Lloyd Consumer declined sharply by 34.4% YoY to Rs 1,262 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. The company stated that Lloyds performance was impacted by a weak summer season as against a strong season last year; flattish growth in H1CY25 (Jan to June).

Havells India is a leading fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) company and a major power distribution equipment manufacturer with a strong global presence.

The scrip rose 2.96% to currently trade at Rs 1,577.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

RateGain appoints Parijat Tiwari as EVP & GM - Distribution.

RateGain appoints Parijat Tiwari as EVP & GM - Distribution.

Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 11.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 11.65% in the June 2025 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 4.76% in the June 2025 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 4.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Pneumatic slumps on muted Q1 numbers

Kirloskar Pneumatic slumps on muted Q1 numbers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon