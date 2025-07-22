Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

360 ONE WAM Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2025.

360 ONE WAM Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2025.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd lost 9.36% to Rs 1343 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 47282 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13564 shares in the past one month.

 

360 ONE WAM Ltd crashed 6.81% to Rs 1138. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aarti Industries Ltd tumbled 4.17% to Rs 423.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62800 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Colgate, toothpaste

Colgate-Palmolive Q1 FY26 result: Profit declines 12% due to subdued demand

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; SMIDs down; PSBs, pharma, realty drag; Eternal up 15%

Stock market

Blue Jet Healthcare shares drop 10% post Q1 results; details here

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Staffers at border seek Bengal CM intervention to lift ban on jute imports

JP Morgan

Why JPMorgan may offer crypto loans despite CEO Dimon's bitcoin doubts

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd pared 4.16% to Rs 136. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd slipped 4.02% to Rs 811. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34381 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23741 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RateGain appoints Parijat Tiwari as EVP & GM - Distribution.

RateGain appoints Parijat Tiwari as EVP & GM - Distribution.

Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 11.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 11.65% in the June 2025 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 4.76% in the June 2025 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 4.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Pneumatic slumps on muted Q1 numbers

Kirloskar Pneumatic slumps on muted Q1 numbers

Blue Jet Healthcare hits the floor as Q1 PAT tumbles 17% QoQ to Rs 91 cr

Blue Jet Healthcare hits the floor as Q1 PAT tumbles 17% QoQ to Rs 91 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon