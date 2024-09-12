Business Standard
Kalpataru Projects gains after bagging orders worth Rs 2,774 crore

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Kalpataru Projects International gained 1.23% to Rs 1,369.55 after the company along with its international subsidiaries has secured new orders worth Rs 2,774 crore.
The company has bagged orders in transmission and distribution (T&D) business in overseas markets and secured an EPC order for extension of airport from Airports Authority of India (AAI). It has also secured an order for design & build project for residential building in India.
Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, We are pleased with the continuous ordering momentum especially in our transmission & distribution (T&D) and buildings and factories (B&F) business. The prestigious order from Airports Authority of India (AAI) will mark our entry in the growing domestic airport sector and further diversifies our clientele. The orders in the T&D and B&F business have further enhanced our market position and significantly strengthen our order book, thereby improving the growth visibility for these businesses going forward.
With the above order wins, our YTD order intake has reached around Rs 9,800 Crores and additionally we have a greater business visibility. We continue to focus on delivering sustainable growth and improved profitably going forward.
Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is part of the Kalpataru Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in EPC and real estate. KPIL is involved in EPC segment mainly in power T&D segment, railway infrastructure and oil & gas infrastructure and has presence in 70 countries. KPIL has extended its reach in the European market through its subsidiary Linjemontagei Grastorp AB in Sweden and Latin America through its subsidiary Fasttel Engenharia Ltda in Brazil.
The companys consolidated net profit fell 19.1% to Rs 93 crore on 8.2% increase in net sales to Rs 4,587 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
