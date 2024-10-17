Business Standard
Kalpataru Projects International receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Kalpataru Projects International receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Kalpataru Projects International has received affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Long term bank facilities - CRISIL AA/ Stable
Short term bank facilities - CRISIL A1+
Commercial paper - CRISIL A1+
Non -convertible debenture - CRISIL AA/ Stable

Further, it has withdrawn the rating (CRISIL AA/Stable) assigned to the Non-Convertible Debentures issued under ISIN INE220B08118, as the Company has made prepayment of the same.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

