Kalpataru Projects International receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Kalpataru Projects International has received affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:
Long term bank facilities - CRISIL AA/ Stable
Short term bank facilities - CRISIL A1+
Commercial paper - CRISIL A1+
Non -convertible debenture - CRISIL AA/ Stable
Further, it has withdrawn the rating (CRISIL AA/Stable) assigned to the Non-Convertible Debentures issued under ISIN INE220B08118, as the Company has made prepayment of the same.
