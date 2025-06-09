Monday, June 09, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 3789 cr

Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 3789 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Kalpataru Projects International has secured new orders / notification of awards of approx. Rs 3,789 crore.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:

Orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India, which includes the Company's largest B&F order secured till date for development of over 12 million square feet of residential buildings along with associated facilities on design built basis

Orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in overseas market

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

G K Consultants standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

G K Consultants standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Hardwyn India consolidated net profit declines 44.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Hardwyn India consolidated net profit declines 44.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 31.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 31.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Nuvama Clearing Services standalone net profit rises 56.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Nuvama Clearing Services standalone net profit rises 56.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Gaekwar Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gaekwar Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon