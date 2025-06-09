Monday, June 09, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects jumps after securing Rs 3,789 crore orders

Kalpataru Projects jumps after securing Rs 3,789 crore orders

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Kalpataru Projects International rallied 3.54% to Rs 1,191 after the company said that it, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 3,789 crore.

The orders include the companys largest-ever Buildings and Factories (B&F) contract in India, involving the development of over 12 million square feet of residential buildings along with associated facilities on a design-build basis.

Additionally, Kalpataru has secured power transmission & distribution (T&D) orders in overseas markets.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, We feel privileged to announce the receipt of the above mentioned orders especially the largest ever B&F order received by us on design and build basis, which is testament of our strong EPC capabilities in the B&F business. This prestigious achievement also has been on several counts intensive efforts that we have been putting in past several years on improving our ability to win large size projects, and improving competiveness in the focused markets on back of capex and execution capabilities. We look forward to many such opportunities in future.

 

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 37.2% to Rs 225.41 crore on 18.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7066.77 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nykaa Q4 PAT soars 192% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Nykaa Q4 PAT soars 192% YoY to Rs 20 cr

NIBE rises after inking licensing pact with DRDO for modular bridging systems

NIBE rises after inking licensing pact with DRDO for modular bridging systems

Kernex Microsystems hits the roof after JV secures Rs 183-cr KAVACH order from Western Railway

Kernex Microsystems hits the roof after JV secures Rs 183-cr KAVACH order from Western Railway

Afcons Infra gains after bagging Rs 700-cr RIL contract for Dahej Vinyl Project

Afcons Infra gains after bagging Rs 700-cr RIL contract for Dahej Vinyl Project

PNC Infratech gains after bagging LOA to construct flyover in Bharatpur, Rajasthan

PNC Infratech gains after bagging LOA to construct flyover in Bharatpur, Rajasthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon