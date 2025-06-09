Monday, June 09, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Afcons Infra gains after bagging Rs 700-cr RIL contract for Dahej Vinyl Project

Afcons Infra gains after bagging Rs 700-cr RIL contract for Dahej Vinyl Project

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Afcons Infrastructure added 2.10% to Rs 443 after the firm has received a letter of award (LoA) from Reliance Industries (RIL) worth Rs 700 crore for the execution of construction works related to the Vinyl Projects at Dahej, Gujarat.

Shares of Reliance Industries rose 0.47% to Rs 1,450.30 on the BSE.

The scope of work includes civil, mechanical and associated works with installation, testing and commissioning works.

The project will be executed on a BOQ (Bill of Quantities) basis, with a scheduled completion timeline set for the end of June 2026.

Afcons Infrastructure is the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a diversified Indian conglomerate. It has a legacy of over six decades, with a strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally.

 

Reliance Industries (RIL) is the largest private sector corporation in India. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

