NIBE rises after inking licensing pact with DRDO for modular bridging systems

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

NIBE advanced 1.98% to Rs 1,709.05 after the company announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Research & Development Establishment (Engineers), Pune.

The agreement covers the transfer of technology (ToT) to manufacture modular bridging systems ranging from 14 to 46 meters in length.

Under the pact, NIBE will pay a total consideration of Rs 3.76 crore in tranches for the technology transfer. The company is licensed to use DRDOs technology for 10 years to manufacture Modular Bridging Systems in India, targeting the Indian Armed Forces and other central and state government agencies. DRDO will provide full technical know-how and testing methodologies.

 

The Modular Bridging System is a complex, mechanically launched mobile solution designed for rapid deployment, enabling tracked and wheeled vehicles to cross obstacles efficiently. NIBE plans to launch the product within 24 months.

NIBE trades in electronic components and fabrication materials and provides technical consultancy. It also provides services for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of low- and medium-voltage lines and substations on a turnkey basis.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 30% to Rs 7.64 crore on a 25.8% drop in total income to Rs 113.64 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

