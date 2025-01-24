Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects rises on bagging orders worth Rs 2,038 crore

Kalpataru Projects rises on bagging orders worth Rs 2,038 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Kalpataru Projects International added 1.46% to Rs 1121.40 after the company said that it has secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,038 crore.

The company has bagged orders in the transmission & distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas market. It has also secured contracts for building project in India.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said: We are pleased with the robust ordering in our T&D business, backed by our strong business capabilities and notable order wins.

The continuous order inflows in the T&D business has not only strengthened our T&D order book but also improved our competitive position in key markets. With these new orders, our YTD order intake has reached Rs 19,361 crore, reflecting significant uptick in business visibility.

 

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is part of the Kalpataru Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in EPC and real estate. KPIL is involved in the EPC segment, mainly in the power T&D segment, railway infrastructure, and oil & gas infrastructure, and has a presence in 70 countries. KPIL has extended its reach in the European market through its subsidiary Linjemontagei Grastorp AB in Sweden and Latin America through its subsidiary Fasttel Engenharia Ltda in Brazil.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 41.2% to Rs 125.50 crore on a 9.1% increase in net sales to Rs 4,929.93 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers erase early gains; media shares tumble

Barometers erase early gains; media shares tumble

Meera Industries wins order worth Rs 2.60 cr

Meera Industries wins order worth Rs 2.60 cr

Dow Surges 408 Points Amid Market Gains

Dow Surges 408 Points Amid Market Gains

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Power stocks rise

Power stocks rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon