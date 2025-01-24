Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power stocks rise

Power stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Power index increasing 43.19 points or 0.66% at 6556.82 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.85%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.62%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.06%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 1%),NTPC Ltd (up 0.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 0.81%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.65%).

On the other hand, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 1.9%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.2%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.04%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 305.04 or 0.6% at 50945.25.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 68.17 points or 0.45% at 14959.63.

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150pts, Nifty at 23,140; Broader mkts down 1%; Pharma index down 1.5%

ipo listing

EMA Partners India share lists at 26% premium, misses IPO GMP forecast

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

HPCL share price rises 5% on posting strong Q3 show; IOC, BPCL also gain

reddy, dr reddy's

Dr Reddy's faces Revlimid cliff, analysts split on future growth prospects

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE news updates: US judge blocks Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship

The Nifty 50 index was down 11.15 points or 0.05% at 23194.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 26.6 points or 0.03% at 76546.98.

On BSE,1402 shares were trading in green, 1547 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

NHPC, APGENCO incorporate JV firm

NHPC, APGENCO incorporate JV firm

HFCL wins order of Rs 2,167.65 cr from Rail Vikas Nigam

HFCL wins order of Rs 2,167.65 cr from Rail Vikas Nigam

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Kalpataru Projects rises afte bagging orders worth Rs 2,038 crore; YTD order intake at Rs 19,361 crore

Kalpataru Projects rises afte bagging orders worth Rs 2,038 crore; YTD order intake at Rs 19,361 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon