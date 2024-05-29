Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit rises 47.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 68.38% to Rs 9.80 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 68.82% to Rs 6.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.70% to Rs 31.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Kalyan Capitals rose 47.37% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 68.38% to Rs 9.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.9.805.8231.7019.8587.9693.9992.7893.052.061.5110.045.401.991.409.415.071.400.956.013.56