Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 48.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.49% to Rs 7268.48 croreNet profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 48.55% to Rs 264.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 177.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.49% to Rs 7268.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5527.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7268.485527.82 31 OPM %6.996.66 -PBDT450.68312.96 44 PBT352.97237.49 49 NP264.08177.77 49
