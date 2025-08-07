Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Birlasoft consolidated net profit declines 29.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Sales decline 3.20% to Rs 1284.90 crore

Net profit of Birlasoft declined 29.15% to Rs 106.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 150.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.20% to Rs 1284.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1327.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1284.901327.43 -3 OPM %12.3614.70 -PBDT186.95225.45 -17 PBT166.17204.86 -19 NP106.43150.21 -29

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

