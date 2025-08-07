Genpharmasec consolidated net profit rises 269.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 131.54% to Rs 12.04 croreNet profit of Genpharmasec rose 269.70% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 131.54% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.045.20 132 OPM %7.813.85 -PBDT1.510.67 125 PBT1.250.51 145 NP1.220.33 270
