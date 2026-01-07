Kalyan Jewellers rallies after revenue jumps 42% YoY in Q3 FY26

Kalyan Jewellers India jumped 5.01% to Rs 525.70 after the company's consolidated revenue climbed approximately 42% YoY, driven by robust festive demand, strong same-store sales growth (SSSG), and sharp traction in its digital platform, Candere.The companys India operations witnessed revenue growth of approximately 42% during Q3 FY26 as compared to Q3 FY25, driven primarily by strong festive demand. Demand after Diwali remained resilient despite volatility in gold prices, with growth broad-based across both plain gold and studded jewellery segments. The quarter recorded healthy same-store-sales-growth of approximately 27%.
International operations recorded revenue growth of approximately 36% YoY during the quarter. In the Middle East, revenue rose approximately 28% in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25, largely driven by strong same-store sales growth. International markets contributed approximately 11% to the companys consolidated revenue during the quarter.
The companys digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, recorded a revenue growth of approximately 147% during the quarter as compared to the same period during the last year.
During the quarter, the company launched 21 Kalyan showroom.
Headquartered in Thrissur in the state of Kerala, Kalyan Jewellers is one of the largest jewellery retailers in India with a presence in the Middle East and the US. As of December 31, 2025, the companys total number of showrooms across India and international markets stood at 469 (Kalyan India 318, Kalyan Middle East 38, Kalyan USA 2, Kalyan UK 1, Candere 110).
