Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes jump at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 4.56 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 18.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24082 shares

Concord Biotech Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 January 2026.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 4.56 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 18.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24082 shares. The stock increased 0.63% to Rs.2,108.00. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Concord Biotech Ltd saw volume of 26483 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3478 shares. The stock increased 2.64% to Rs.1,390.45. Volumes stood at 8977 shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd clocked volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18539 shares. The stock lost 0.39% to Rs.1,248.80. Volumes stood at 11492 shares in the last session.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd notched up volume of 8.52 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.23% to Rs.521.80. Volumes stood at 1.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 2.48 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41874 shares. The stock gained 4.78% to Rs.679.90. Volumes stood at 50107 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

