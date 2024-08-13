Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit declines 37.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.48% to Rs 57.85 croreNet profit of Kalyani Commercials declined 37.37% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.48% to Rs 57.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales57.8561.86 -6 OPM %2.163.31 -PBDT0.901.47 -39 PBT0.831.35 -39 NP0.620.99 -37
