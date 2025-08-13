Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 1.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.30% to Rs 95.05 croreNet profit of Kalyani Commercials rose 1.61% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 64.30% to Rs 95.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 57.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales95.0557.85 64 OPM %1.662.16 -PBDT0.920.90 2 PBT0.840.83 1 NP0.630.62 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content