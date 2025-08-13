SAL Automotive standalone net profit declines 41.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.19% to Rs 100.03 croreNet profit of SAL Automotive declined 41.89% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 100.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 100.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales100.03100.22 0 OPM %2.483.58 -PBDT2.213.14 -30 PBT1.142.10 -46 NP0.861.48 -42
