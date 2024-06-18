Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kalyani Forge Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Windsor Machines Ltd, Tera Software Ltd, Nandan Denim Ltd and Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2024.
Windsor Machines Ltd, Tera Software Ltd, Nandan Denim Ltd and Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Kalyani Forge Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 554.55 at 18-Jun-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 806 shares in the past one month.
Windsor Machines Ltd spiked 19.22% to Rs 107. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37588 shares in the past one month.
Tera Software Ltd surged 17.23% to Rs 79.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 81440 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53510 shares in the past one month.
Nandan Denim Ltd rose 16.15% to Rs 51.13. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.44 lakh shares in the past one month.
Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd added 15.97% to Rs 7694.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2767 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon