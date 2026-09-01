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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyani Forge Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kalyani Forge Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

ICDS Ltd, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd, Bharat Global Developers Ltd and Sri KPR Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 September 2026.

ICDS Ltd, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd, Bharat Global Developers Ltd and Sri KPR Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 September 2026.

Kalyani Forge Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1100.9 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 29651 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 950 shares in the past one month.

 

ICDS Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 48.26. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 264 shares in the past one month.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 366.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Bharat Global Developers Ltd advanced 19.96% to Rs 145.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42828 shares in the past one month.

Sri KPR Industries Ltd spurt 19.96% to Rs 24.28. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1907 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 12:50 PM IST