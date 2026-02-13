Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 47.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.37% to Rs 6.54 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Investment Company declined 47.06% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.37% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.545.6235.788.722.345.882.345.851.713.23

