Friday, February 13, 2026 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales rise 1.20% to Rs 115.27 crore

Net Loss of Future Consumer reported to Rs 27.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 115.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 113.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales115.27113.90 1 OPM %-1.170.19 -PBDT-22.33-7.34 -204 PBT-27.67-11.39 -143 NP-27.77-14.12 -97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 5.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 5.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Ashima reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.74 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ashima reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.74 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit declines 8.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit declines 8.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Asarfi Hospital consolidated net profit rises 102.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Asarfi Hospital consolidated net profit rises 102.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayStock Market Crash TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bangladesh Election results 2026Personal Finance