Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.20% to Rs 115.27 crore

Net Loss of Future Consumer reported to Rs 27.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 115.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 113.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.115.27113.90-1.170.19-22.33-7.34-27.67-11.39-27.77-14.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News