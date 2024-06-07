Kamarajar Port standalone net profit rises 542.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.94% to Rs 279.39 croreNet profit of Kamarajar Port rose 542.58% to Rs 128.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.94% to Rs 279.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 247.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.71% to Rs 495.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 373.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.09% to Rs 1062.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 982.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content