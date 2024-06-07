Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kamarajar Port standalone net profit rises 542.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 12.94% to Rs 279.39 crore
Net profit of Kamarajar Port rose 542.58% to Rs 128.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.94% to Rs 279.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 247.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.71% to Rs 495.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 373.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.09% to Rs 1062.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 982.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales279.39247.39 13 1062.22982.72 8 OPM %84.6883.84 -83.3783.26 - PBDT228.04193.57 18 842.14786.04 7 PBT200.25178.03 12 766.59724.26 6 NP128.5820.01 543 495.68373.50 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon