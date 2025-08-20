Kanak Projects consolidated net profit rises 22.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.17% to Rs 5.00 croreNet profit of Kanak Projects rose 22.51% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.004.80 4 OPM %60.6061.88 -PBDT3.032.97 2 PBT3.032.97 2 NP2.341.91 23
