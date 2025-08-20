Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B.R.Goyal Infra gains on bagging Rs 48-cr order from NHAI

B.R.Goyal Infra gains on bagging Rs 48-cr order from NHAI

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure rallied 3.44% to Rs 175.90 after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 47.83 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

According to an exchange filing, NHAI has awarded the company a contract for the engagement of a user fee collection agency through competitive bidding via e-tender. The contract covers toll collection at the Khambara Fee Plaza (Design Km 71.050) on the Nagpur Seoni-Betul section in Maharashtra. It also includes the maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items.

The contract is valued at Rs 47,83,44,545 and is scheduled to be executed over a period of one year.

 

The company further clarified that its promoters, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the awarding authority, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is engaged in constructing infrastructure projects such as roads, highways, bridges, and buildings.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit increased 15.1% to Rs 25.18 crore on a 13.4% drop in net sales to Rs 509.80 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Dynacons Systems & Solutions wins order worth Rs 51.28 cr

Dynacons Systems & Solutions wins order worth Rs 51.28 cr

EPFO payrolls data shows all-time highest net addition of around 22 lakh members in Jun-25

EPFO payrolls data shows all-time highest net addition of around 22 lakh members in Jun-25

SRM Contractors gains on bagging new construction orders worth Rs 174-cr

SRM Contractors gains on bagging new construction orders worth Rs 174-cr

Nazara Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Nazara Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon