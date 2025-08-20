Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Unison Metals consolidated net profit declines 26.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 152.89% to Rs 137.47 crore

Net profit of Unison Metals declined 26.72% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 152.89% to Rs 137.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales137.4754.36 153 OPM %3.517.21 -PBDT2.802.59 8 PBT1.761.66 6 NP0.961.31 -27

