NDA Securities consolidated net profit declines 31.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.12% to Rs 1.46 croreNet profit of NDA Securities declined 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.12% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.461.72 -15 OPM %14.3818.60 -PBDT0.170.25 -32 PBT0.140.22 -36 NP0.110.16 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content