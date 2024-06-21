Business Standard
Kanakadurga Financial Services standalone net profit rises 6.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 7.82% to Rs 33.22 crore
Net profit of Kanakadurga Financial Services rose 6.48% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 33.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 91.89% to Rs 7.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.49% to Rs 126.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales33.2230.81 8 126.36117.56 7 OPM %59.3661.86 -58.1454.36 - PBDT4.343.60 21 14.198.79 61 PBT3.213.19 1 9.655.25 84 NP2.302.16 6 7.103.70 92
First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

