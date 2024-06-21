Kanakadurga Financial Services standalone net profit rises 6.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.82% to Rs 33.22 croreNet profit of Kanakadurga Financial Services rose 6.48% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 33.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 91.89% to Rs 7.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.49% to Rs 126.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
