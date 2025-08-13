Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit declines 58.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.42% to Rs 35.87 croreNet profit of Kanchi Karpooram declined 58.76% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.42% to Rs 35.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales35.8735.72 0 OPM %8.2019.60 -PBDT3.877.84 -51 PBT2.947.13 -59 NP2.195.31 -59
