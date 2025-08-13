Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit declines 58.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit declines 58.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 0.42% to Rs 35.87 crore

Net profit of Kanchi Karpooram declined 58.76% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.42% to Rs 35.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales35.8735.72 0 OPM %8.2019.60 -PBDT3.877.84 -51 PBT2.947.13 -59 NP2.195.31 -59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Capital India Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.85 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Capital India Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.85 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit declines 48.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit declines 48.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 23.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 23.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon