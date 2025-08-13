Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit declines 48.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.98% to Rs 29942.83 croreNet profit of Samvardhana Motherson International declined 48.52% to Rs 511.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 994.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.98% to Rs 29942.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28521.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales29942.8328521.61 5 OPM %8.219.73 -PBDT2238.052509.77 -11 PBT1008.331445.20 -30 NP511.84994.17 -49
