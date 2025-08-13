Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.71% to Rs 5.07 croreNet profit of Vinayak Polycon International rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.71% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.074.20 21 OPM %4.547.14 -PBDT0.180.21 -14 PBT0.050.04 25 NP0.050.04 25
