Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 23.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.13% to Rs 104.55 croreNet profit of Yuken India declined 23.00% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 104.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales104.55110.20 -5 OPM %11.9611.66 -PBDT10.7911.71 -8 PBT5.747.58 -24 NP4.055.26 -23
