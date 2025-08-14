Kanpur Plastipack reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.80% to Rs 178.80 croreNet profit of Kanpur Plastipack reported to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.80% to Rs 178.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 131.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales178.80131.66 36 OPM %7.152.15 -PBDT12.621.79 605 PBT9.67-1.76 LP NP6.05-1.38 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content