Lypsa Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.01% to Rs 1.15 croreNet profit of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.01% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.151.42 -19 OPM %6.098.45 -PBDT0.070.12 -42 PBT0.020.07 -71 NP0.020.07 -71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content