Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 15.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 601.47 croreNet profit of Somany Ceramics declined 15.55% to Rs 10.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 601.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 575.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales601.47575.86 4 OPM %8.018.50 -PBDT37.3737.55 0 PBT11.3918.38 -38 NP10.3712.28 -16
