Kapston Services standalone net profit rises 203.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.40% to Rs 141.47 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 147.93% to Rs 12.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.36% to Rs 520.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 398.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kapston Services rose 203.30% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.40% to Rs 141.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.