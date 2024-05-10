Business Standard
Kapston Services standalone net profit rises 203.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 33.40% to Rs 141.47 crore
Net profit of Kapston Services rose 203.30% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.40% to Rs 141.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 147.93% to Rs 12.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.36% to Rs 520.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 398.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales141.47106.05 33 520.08398.96 30 OPM %5.122.89 -4.403.42 - PBDT4.681.80 160 13.546.65 104 PBT3.520.79 346 9.922.35 322 NP2.760.91 203 12.575.07 148
First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

