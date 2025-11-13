Karma Energy standalone net profit declines 38.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.52% to Rs 4.62 croreNet profit of Karma Energy declined 38.95% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.624.42 5 OPM %34.4248.64 -PBDT1.922.56 -25 PBT1.422.09 -32 NP1.051.72 -39
