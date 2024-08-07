Business Standard
Karnataka Bank accepts GST payments through UPI mode

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
Karnataka Bank has gone live in accepting GST payments through UPI. Karnataka Bank is one of the first Banks to extend GST payment through UPI mode. All the GST registered users including Karnataka Bank customers can make GST payment seamlessly under this facility.
Karnataka Bank is already accepting GST payments through its branches and on Internet Banking facility on behalf of CBIC. Maximum limit permitted under UPI mode is Rs 1.00 lakh and there is no upper limit in Internet Banking facility for GST payments.
First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

