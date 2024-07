Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Karur Vysya Bank has granted 47,097 options under KVB ESOS 2018 Scheme to B Ramesh Babu, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank at the price of Rs. 202.77 per option (i.e., Closing price on 05.07.2024 at NSE), as part of his non cash component of variable pay for the FY 2023-24 in terms of his compensation structure as approved by Reserve Bank of India.