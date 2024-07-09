Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

L&amp;T Semiconductor Technologies to acquire 100% stake in SiliConch Systems

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement on 08 July 2024 for acquisition of 100% stake in SiliConch Systems.
Siliconch Systems (SiliConch, headquartered in Bangalore, was incorporated in April 2016. The company specializes in the development / design of semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) / Integrated Circuits (IC).
The acquisition is expected to add IP, engineering skillsets and design expertise to strengthen the Group's presence in fabless semiconductor business, and thus aligns with the overall growth strategy of LTSCT.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The cost of acquisition includes:
1. an upfront amount of Rs 133 crore payable at Closing, subject to customary closing adjustments; and
2. a deferred amount of Rs 50 crore payable over4 years, subject to closing adjustments and achievement of certain targets and other conditions
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

train services hit due to rain, rainfall railways, trains cancelled in monsoon

LIVE: Schools shut in Mumbai as IMD issues red alert for heavy rains; 50 flights cancelled

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty above 24,350; broader indices outperform

Narendra Modi, Modi, BJP

Balancing act: How will Narendra Modi make India look strong globally?

maruti suzuki

Maruti, TaMo, M&M: How to trade auto stocks post UP govt hybrid car offer

Industry, economy, jobs, iron and steel

Budget Watch: Steel Inc wants fair trade, and focus on infra, manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon